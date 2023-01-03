Mari Lynn Romslo passed away peacefully at her home in Fergus Falls on Monday January 2, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was under the loving care of her sisters, Karen and Tereasa, as well as the care of the wonderful staff of Red River Valley Hospice.
She was born in San Rafael, California on October 3, 1954; the first child of Sgt. 1st Class Vernon & Shirley Romslo. Mari was baptized in December of 1954 at six weeks old, at the Hamilton Air Force Base Chapel in San Rafael, CA and confirmed at Goldsboro Air Force Base Chapel in 1969. As was normal for a child of a military family, she moved multiple times and attended schools in South Dakota, Minnesota, Germany, Texas and North Carolina. While in Germany, Mari Lynn traveled to various countries in Europe during family vacations, especially enjoying a trip to Venice, Italy and camping on the Mediterranean Sea. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1972 and attended Wahpeton State School of Science.
Throughout her young adult life, Mari Lynn was employed at Rosenblatt’s, Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center, Pioneer Care, and Banner Engineering. Later, she completed her training and certification in Medical Coding and was employed by Lake Region Healthcare at the time of her retirement in 2021.
An avid knitter and crochet expert, Mari Lynn spent many hours creating beautiful Afghans and lap robes, which were gifted with love to many friends and family. Her crochet projects were vital to her during the many hours she spent undergoing chemotherapy at Lake Region Cancer Center as well as when she entered hospice. She was a gardening enthusiast, enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes and was a friend to all she met. She enjoyed bingo, special bowling tournaments, camping at Elk’s Point and collecting vintage and antique pottery. She never met a craft or antique store she did not immediately like!
She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 612 and the Elks.
A lover of animals, Mari Lynn provided a home for three dogs during her lifetime; Cosmo, Tiger and Louie; and loved each of them until their passing. She adopted her cat Mila from the Humane Society and had many hours of entertainment with her antics.
A devoted daughter, Mari Lynn will be missed by her mother, Shirley Haave of Fergus Falls, her sister Tereasa (Gary) Link of Underwood, sister Karen Brackin of Fergus Falls, special friend Steve Lee of Fergus Falls and his children Nikki Lee and Taryn (Brenden) Akerman, four grandchildren, six nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews, and three great-great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and many friends and former co-workers.
She is preceded in death by her father, Vernon O. Romslo, and her beloved stepfather, Wesley G. Haave; grandparents Obert and Emma Romslo and Melvin and Amanda Johnson, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of her life will be held later during the spring of 2023.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
