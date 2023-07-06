Marian Betty (Johnson) Igelstad, age 95, passed away July 1, 2023, at PioneerCare with the assistance of Knute Nelson Hospice.
Marian was born February 25, 1928, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Melvin G. and Mabel (Westerhaugh) Johnson. She was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she’s been a lifelong member. Marian attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from Fergus Falls High School, class of 1946. She was active in choir and marching band.
On June 21, 1951, she married her childhood sweetheart, Joe Igelstad. They raised one daughter, Mary Jo. At a very young 14 years of age, Marian wanted to work at Woolworth’s, she was told “come back when you are 16”. Marian had part-time jobs at Countryman Drug, Hiway Green House, Norby’s, O’meara’s, and was a full-time employee at the Hallmark Shop for 42 years. People called her “Mrs. Hallmark”. After her retirement she worked in the lunchroom at McKinley School for three years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; and brother, Don (Carol).
She is survived by her daughter Mary Jo; cousins, Lance Johnson, Soni Carlson, Wayne Grinnell, Marlys Hewitson, and Sharon Garcia; nieces, Vickie Johnson and Lorri Chambers; and nephews, Paul Johnson and Chris Drechsel.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Eliza Johnson.
Cemetery: Bethlehem Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
