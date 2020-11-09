Marian Marie (Snakenberg) Haugrud , age 91, of Pelican Rapids, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Riverfront on Main. She was under the care of their staff and Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Marian was born May 13, 1929, in Stowe Prairie Township of Todd County, to Earl and Emma (Koehn) Snakenberg. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hewitt. She attended country school and graduated from Hewitt High School in 1947. She earned her teaching certificate from Staples Teachers’ Training. She attended summer classes at Bemidji State College and St. Cloud State College to get her associates in education. She taught at various parochial and country schools.
Marian met her husband, Milo, at a rural youth gathering. They were wed on June 3, 1955. To this union five daughters were born: Lynn, Wendy, Beverly, Dawn and Lisa. She worked as a postal clerk in Pelican Rapids for 23 years, retiring in 1989 at the age of 60. Milo passed away on October 25, 1990. Besides helping on the farm and raising her family, Marian also was very active in Grove Lake Lutheran Church including circle, WELCA, and teaching Sunday school. Other organizations in which she was involved included Farmers Club, 4-H Club, and Homemakers Club. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting and playing piano. She was a wonderful baker. After losing her sight, she enjoyed listening to books on tape. She will be remembered as a kind and thoughtful woman with a strong faith and a good sense of humor. Her children and grandchildren brought her great joy.
Marian is survived by her daughters Lynn (Dirk) Ward of Niceville, Florida, Wendy Haugrud of Audubon, Beverly (Mark) Norman of Nampa, Idaho, Dawn (Bill) Midbrod of Two Harbors, and Lisa (Jade) Petznick of Pelican Rapids; 10 grandchildren: DJ (Candice) Ward and their sons Luke, Nathan, and Zachary; Jarod (Erika) Ward and their daughter, Adeline; Emily Haugrud; Brian (Kelsey) Norman and their son, Joshua, Alicia Norman; Andrea (Scott) Radke and their daughters, Elizabeth, Isabel, and Olivia; James Vigen and his children, Caleb Douglas, Samara Krause, and Arianna Vigen; Matt (Amber) Petznick and their children, Presley and Parker; Logan Petznick; and Brady Petznick. She is also survived by her sister, Erma Greenwaldt, sister-in-law, Clarice Haugrud, and brother-in-law, Obert Aaberg; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Milo, siblings, Jo Muckala, Bernita Jasmer and Forrest Snakenberg, as well as 17 brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Memorials preferred to Grove Lake Lutheran Church, Minnesota Services for the Blind, or Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Interment will be at Grove Lake Cemetery, Pelican Rapids.
