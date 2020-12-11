Marian Sandahl, 87, of Fergus Falls went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 9, 2020. Marian Romayne was born on April 24, 1933, to Edward and Ragna (Halvorson) Christopherson of Norwegian heritage, in Folden Township, of Otter Tail County. She attended grade school at District 103, of Vining. In high school she was in musical groups and sang with a mixed octet for graduation. She graduated from Henning High School in 1950.
On August 3, 1951, she married Irvin Sandahl at Vining Lutheran Church. They were married 64 years until Irvin passed away in June of 2016. The couple lived in Barstow, California, for two years while Irvin served in the United States Marine Corps. They then lived in the Twin Cities area, Cambridge, Battle Lake and Fergus Falls.
Marian accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior when she was 13 years old. She had worked as a secretary her whole adult life, the last being 20 years in medical records at Lake Region Healthcare, retiring in April of 1995. Irvin and Marian enjoyed their retirement years traveling to Arizona and Texas during the winter months, and visiting family in California, Washington and Montana.
Marian has been a member of Crossroads Church in Fergus Falls since 1986. She served on many music committees, taught Sunday school and volunteered with AWANA. She enjoyed singing with her Christopherson siblings, in church choirs and trios, playing piano, doing crossword puzzles and mostly being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Irvin; her parents; brothers, Ray, Lee and Duane Christopherson; sisters, Dorothy Holte and Ardy Deckert.
Her survivors include her children, Marcia (Bill) Rose of Underwood, Dale (Lael) from Winsted, Todd (Brenda) of Vergas and Laurie (Charles) Grotte of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Amanda (Jeff) Rydberg, Greta (Neil) Clementson, Tracee (Gene) Cupstid, Benjamin (Becky) Sandahl, Taylor (Emma) Sandahl, Amy (Chris) Lundin, Matti (Ryan) Robinson; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ed (Sylvia) Christopherson, Jim (Sandy) Christopherson; two sisters, Elaine Button and Carol (Doug) Crice; sisters-in-law, Lois Christopherson, June Sibernagel, LaVay (Larry) Wallevand, Louann (Jim) Peterson and Loris Sandahl; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private family service will be held, followed by interment in the Vining Cemetery, with a public celebration of Marian’s life at a later date.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Fergus Falls.
