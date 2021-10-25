Marian Western, April 13, 1938–October 22, 2021, was the wife of Dale for 56 years. Raised in Minneapolis, by Les and Mae Esterly, Marian was always more of a country girl, so raising three children on a farm near Rothsay, was a perfect fit.
Marian made homemaking an art even before Martha Stewart came on the scene. She excelled at cooking, gardening, decorating, sewing and entertaining. Marian loved horses and watching them race on TV, quilting with friends at church, watching NDSU football with Dale, cuddling her cat, Charlie, and every second she spent with her granddaughters, Bree and Sage. She cherished her first car, an Austin-Healy Sprite, and even when dementia stole many of her memories, that one remained!
Marian’s greatest desire was to remain in her own home, and she was grateful that her daughter, Siri, could care for her until she died from a short bout with metastatic breast cancer and passed into Jesus’ presence.
She is survived by daughters, Kari (Joel) Malingen, Siri Western; sister, Blanche Ryan; granddaughters, Bree (Shane) Reetz and Sage Malingen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, and son, Grant.
Interment will be held at Our Savior’s Cemetery in Rothsay, on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. All are welcome to join us. At the request of Marian, there will be no memorial service. Memorials can be directed to St. Paul’s Free Lutheran Church, C/O Quilt Missions, 2802 12th St. S, Fargo, ND 58103.
