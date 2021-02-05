Mariann G. Ferber entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Ryan House Hospice Care Center in Phoenix, Arizona, after a short illness. Mariann was a resident of Safford, Arizona, for many years but had moved to an assisted living center in Phoenix in 2018.
Mariann G. Ferber was born in Campbell Township, on March 13, 1931, to Ward Neuschwander and Marie (Peterson) Neuschwander, both longtime Otter Tail county residents. Mariann graduated from Henning High School in 1948.
On June 13, 1953, Clarke Ferber and Mariann Neuschwander were married in Henning. As Clarke was in the United States Air Force, he and Mariann spent time in numerous states and lived in Turkey. Mariann worked in the civil service while her husband was in the military. Upon retirement, the Ferber’s lived in Tucson, Arizona, Munds Park, Arizona, Lake Havasu, Arizona, and Safford, Arizona.
Mariann is survived by her children, Brooke Pottinger of Phoenix and her son, Lance (Karen) of Safford, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mariann will be laid to rest with her husband, Clarke at the National Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix where he was buried in 2012. This will occur Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home in Safford.