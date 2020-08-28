Marie Auseth, 97, of Fergus Falls, left this world early June 24, 2020, to join her Heavenly Father and all the loved ones gone before her.
Marie was born in Pipestone, to George R. Neuman and Mary Margaret Frances Lewis. She moved to the Fergus Falls area in her early teens. Those years were not easy for her as she worked for room and board just to live and to obtain her high school diploma. She married the love of her life, Bud (Kenneth N. Auseth), October 12, 1946. Together, they were blessed with three children, Gary, Karen and Greg.
Becoming a wife and mother was her ultimate dream and something she did remarkably well. Marie spent several years working as a nurse’s aide and as a clerk at F.W. Woolworth’s before becoming a full-time mother. She was involved in her children’s school activities, a den mother for scouts, and active in her lady’s aide at Augustana Lutheran Church. She loved her lady’s aide circle activities, the Lucia tea and serving luncheons among other gatherings. Additionally, Marie managed the cradle roll for her church for over 40 years. Marie was widowed in 1985 and lived for several years maintaining her home by herself and enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As time took its toll, she moved to Mill Street Assisted Living, PioneerCare and onto her last earthly home at Pioneer Cottages. Her care at these facilities was impeccable and she was so happy. She lived a long, full life and was a joy to those who knew and cared for her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, her husband and her son Greg.
She is survived by two children, Gary (Cathy) Auseth of Fergus Falls and Karen (Thomas) Swift of Frazee; son-in-law, John Gabriel of Minneapolis; three sisters, Dorothy Schuschke of Fertile, Beverly Wakeman of Flandreau, SD, and Juanita Nesje of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Marie’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Septemberr 6, 2020, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to services. For those unable to attend, a live stream of Marie’s service will be available on her memorial page at www.GlendeNilson.com.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.