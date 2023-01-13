Marie C. Kurtz, age 95, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, surrounded by family at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake, MN.
Marie Kurtz was born to Raymond and Elizabeth (Pflieger) Fix on November 13, 1927, in Nishu, ND. She spent her early childhood on the family farm and later moved to Garrison, ND, where she attended school until the 8th grade. When she was 16, she moved to Devils Lake, ND, where she worked in her uncle’s drying cleaning business. It was there that she met Frank Kurtz, and the two were later married on July 9, 1946.
Frank and Marie made their home in Devils Lake, where they raised seven children. During that time, Marie was a homemaker and was active in the Catholic Forresters. Marie grew up in a musical family and shared her love of music with her family. She had a song for every occasion. When she wasn’t caring for her family or singing, she and Frank danced or hosted late-night get-togethers with friends.
In 1973, the couple moved to Ortonville, MN, where they continued dancing. Marie also worked as a sales clerk in a furniture and clothing store. In 1983, they moved to Milbank, SD, until Frank retired in 1988. Then they spent the winters in Sun City, AZ, and the remainder of the year in Fargo, ND. Marie moved to Fergus Falls, MN, in 2016, and was living in Mill Street Residence at the time of her death.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Carol (Larry) Asheim of Moorhead; Dianna (Alan) Newton of Thief River Falls; Calvin Kurtz of Houston; James Kurtz of Grand Forks, Rodney (Becky) Kurtz (Kingsland, GA), Laurie (Rick) Roder of Fergus Falls, and Robert (Debbie) Kurtz of Seattle; grandchildren Steve (Darla) Asheim, Jason Asheim, Nicole (Anthony) Verdi; Bret (Jessica) Newton and Kyle Newton; Justin Kurtz and Kimberly Voltaire; Tes Kurtz and Scott (Angie) Kurtz; Chandra (Jose) Rosales and Chad (Caroline) Kurtz; Erick, Erin, and Emily Roder; Katie (Paul) Crane and Natalie Kurtz; great-grandchildren Caden and Colby Asheim; Kaitlyn and Carissa Asheim; Aleeya, Donovan, and Nolan Verdi; Caidence and Bailey Newton; Constantine Voltaire; Skylar and Landen Kurtz; Micayla and Faith Brim and Caitlin Rosales; Tyler Kurtz; Ethan and Ella Spickard; Georgia and Baby Crane, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, infant granddaughter Nancy Marie Asheim, brothers Joe, Mike, Barney, Alex, and Anton; sisters Annie, Elizabeth, and Barbara.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with Prayers at 7:00 p.m. and Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the Mass at the Church on Monday.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski and Father Jeremy Ploof.
Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery in Fargo, ND.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
