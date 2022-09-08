Marie G. Randall, 94, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale MN.
Marie Gertrude Herzog was born October 23, 1927, in Melrose, MN. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Thieschafer) Herzog. Marie had six brothers and four sisters. She attended St. Francis High School in Little Falls, MN. She went on to attend St. Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge, becoming a Nurse Corp Member and a registered nurse.
On May 17, 1949, Marie married Milton “Bud” Randall at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, MN. The couple moved to Fergus Falls in 1952, where they raised their seven children.
She was a Registered Nurse at Lake Region Hospital. She worked as a staff nurse, supervisor, Pediatric Head Nurse, respiratory therapy nurse, infection control nurse, and quality assurance nurse for 39 years until her retirement.
Marie was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church her entire adult life. She enjoyed volunteering her time at church and Our Lady of Victory School. She had a very strong Christian faith.
Some of Marie’s hobbies included playing bridge, reading, attending book club, puzzles, and spending time with family. Marie’s children and family were her primary focus in life. She loved her family more than anything.
Preceding her in death were her parents; an infant daughter, Mary Ann Randall; husband, Milton “Bud” Randall; daughter-in-law, Lori Randall; son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Peggy) Randall; siblings, Norbert (Delores) Herzog, Alphonse (Margie) Herzog, Herbert (Bernice) Herzog, Bernard (Rita) Herzog, Robert (Judy) Herzog, Donald (Nan) Herzog, Alvina (George) Kemper, Lorraine (Don) Kinsella, Dolores (Bob) Weichman, and Ann Marie (Ed) Locke; sister and brother-in-law, Velma (Howard) Worm, and many nieces and nephews.
Marie is survived by her four sons and two daughters, 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild: Marsha (Randall) Thiel and Robert Ashby, Laurie (Kevin) Curtis, Madeline, Christopher, and Jacob, Lisa (John) Torma, Jayda and Taylor, Christopher (Amber) Thiel, Lake and Ax; Mark and Peggy Randall’s children and grandchildren, Da’Nel (Jeremy) Chase, Cole (Sphresha) Randall, Rocker Randall, Chase and Paris Munn, Sage and Cedar Chase; Greg (Paula) Randall, Ali (Eric) and Nate Randall; Theresa Randall, Matthew (Beth) Ecker, Grace, Jonathan, Liam, and Lily, Amie (Nick) Keller, Kiara Grady, Madyson (Dakota) and Chayse Keller, Molly (Nick) Hovland, Ava and Dax; David (Michelle) Randall, Melissa Randall, Lexi Randall, Eric Randall, Michael Randall, Ben (Lisa) Randall, Lucy Randall; Jon (Sharon) Randall; Tom (Elizabeth) Randall, Maria (Adam) Randall, Abby (Jacob) Randall, Josh and Luke.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Father Allan Wielinski
Interment: St. Ottos Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com