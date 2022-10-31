Marie Trujillo, 68, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
Marie Yvonne Trujillo was born July 31, 1954 in Denver, CO to Chris and Stella Marie (Archuleta) Trujillo. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972.
Marie had been employed at Service Food, where she worked in many capacities. She especially enjoyed working with her many co-workers and interacting with customers who were greeted by her genuine interest in each of them.
She enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. Marie was a homebody and enjoyed spending time with neighbors and friends. Marie and Ken relocated from Denver to Fergus Falls nearly 20 years ago to be closer to nature and become part of a caring community. They always remarked that they had made the right decision.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ken Johnson; her parents, Chris and Stella, and brother, David.
Marie is survived by her brothers, Chris (Karen), Steve (Sandy), and Larry (Pam), and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
Per Marie’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service date and time is yet to be determined.
Arrangements are pending with Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
