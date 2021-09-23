Softly and tenderly, Jesus called Marie Wentzel home to Heaven on September 19, 2021, while surrounded by her loved ones at Pioneer Heritage Cottage, Fergus Falls.
Marie was born September 18, 1926, to Richard and Arla (Junken) Holmquist in Fergus Falls where she also grew up. After her high school junior year, she traveled to Seattle where she supported the war effort by working at Boeing in food service, bringing lunches to the many assembly lines of the aircraft plant. Marie returned to her senior year at Fergus Falls High School and graduated in 1945. After one date with Harold Wentzel, he was called to war serving in Europe. Marie and Harold’s relationship continued to grow through letters. Upon his return from the service, the couple married on January 1, 1946, at Augustana Lutheran Church, Marie’s home church. The whole nation celebrated after World War II and so did Marie and Harold. They celebrated their marriage every January 1 for 59 years, dancing until Harold’s passing in 2005. Along with raising five children, Marie managed the Highway Grocery in Fergus Falls, and co-owned Harold’s Fairway in Underwood.
Through the years, Marie and Harold were members at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, Sverdrup Lutheran Church in Underwood, and St. Peters Lutheran Church in Audubon. Marie was a member of the Sons of Norway, the American Legion Auxiliary and a life member of the VFW Auxiliary where she enjoyed serving Friday night meals. She was also an honorary member of the Edwards Air Force Base Chiefs Group where she delivered care packages to wounded military personnel returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan at Camp Pendleton.
Marie and Harold retired to their cozy cabin on Little Cormorant Lake in 1983. For the next 25 years they enjoyed many friendships on Maple Ridge Beach, Sugar Island and at St. Peters Lutheran Church.
Besides Marie’s great love for Harold, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she greatly enjoyed her flower gardens, sewing, playing piano, dancing, reading the Bible to her children, traveling and, of course, Lawrence Welk.
Marie is survived by her children, Hal (June) Wentzel of Moorhead, Rich (Debra) Wentzel of Underwood, Darlene (Jeff) Hass of Fort Ransom, North Dakota, and Lynette (Duane) Dornbusch of Fergus Falls; son-in-law, Dewayne Sjostrand of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Aaron (Erica) Sjostrand, Bethany (Kyle) Scammon, Ann Sjostrand, Shane (Wendy) Wentzel, Chris Wentzel (Claire Spydell), Heather (Jack) Steen, Michelle Hass, Josh Hass, Laura (Derek) Bruns, Austin (Nicole) Wentzel, Ethan (Ashley) Wentzel, Alex (Megan) Dornbusch and Megan Dornbusch; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Harold; daughter, Linda Sjostrand; parents, Richard and Arla Holmquist; sister, Edith (Jerry) Yeats, and sons-in-law, Ross Holte and Stuart Cox.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Samaritans Purse, “Heal our Patriots” PTSD Project, or Knute Nelson Hospice.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please refer to Marie’s tribute wall for a link to the live-stream of the memorial service.
Clergy: Rev. Craig Wentzel.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to olsonfuneralhome.com.