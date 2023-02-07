Marilyn M. Beighley, 84, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, February 6, 2023 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Marilyn Mildred Graham was born September 25, 1938 to Mildred (Moen) and William Graham. She attended Perham High School, graduating in 1957. She moved to the Twin Cities where she was a model.
On March 25, 1961, Marilyn married David Beighley, they had two sons David and Christopher. They moved to Fergus Falls in 1965, where she worked at First National Bank, Woolworth’s and was secretary at the Underwood High School for a few years. Marilyn and David bought some cows and had a hobby dairy farm, where she took care of the milking, etc.
She had many hobbies and interests throughout her life, most notably quilting many Quilts of Valor, square dancing, painting Bob Ross style paintings, gardening in the huge garden she had in her younger years, and growing many flowers. In her later years, she enjoyed bowling with the ladies. She had a special bond with her great-grandson, Miles, spending many quality years together.
Preceding her in death were her husband, David; her parents and her siblings.
Marilyn is survived by her two sons, David (Julie Seaver) of rural Erhard and Christopher (Holly) of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Erica (Will Kelley), Beth (Zach) Hoyer, Alissa Beighley, and Ricky Hendershot, and great-grandsons, Miles and Harlan Hoyer.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Mark Johnson.
Interment: Zion Cemetery, Dalton, Minnesota.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone