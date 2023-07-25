Marilyn Joyce Eckberg was born to Paul and Irene (Karstad) Eckberg on December 19, 1931. Marilyn and her younger sister, Eileen were born and raised in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. In 1949, Marilyn graduated from Grand Rapids High School where she excelled in sports, especially swimming. Marilyn went on to attend Bemidji State University where she earned a degree in physical education and met the love of her life, Hubert “Hub” Donald Hovland.
Marilyn and Hub were united in holy matrimony on August 28, 1954 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. They settled down in Fergus Falls, where they were both teachers with the Fergus Falls Public Schools. Together, they raised four children Paul, Pamela, Debra, and Hubert “Don.” She was a teacher, substitute and lifeguard. Later, she went on to get a degree in special education. Teaching was a very strong theme in the Hovlands’ lives. Marilyn lived an active and fun life full of sports, love, and family. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Marilyn and Hub retired to Ottertail Lake and enjoyed all the perks of cabin life. They also wintered in Yuma, Arizona for many years. Marilyn continued this lifestyle for many years after losing her beloved husband in 2002. After Hub’s passing, she enjoyed the game of golf. In 2017, she moved into the Brandon Assisted Living apartments where she lived for the rest of her life. She went to her eternal rest in the early hours of the morning, Friday, July 21, 2023.
Marilyn was blessed with twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. There are so many sunny memories of Marilyn and she will be deeply missed.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Hubert “Hub” Hovland in 2002; her sister, Eileen Gaymon, and son-in-law, Glen Davis.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Paul (Sandy) of Dalton, Pam Davis of Hutchinson, Debra (Mike) Dickinson of New Ulm, and Hubert Donald (Kristy) Jr. of Ottertail.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Loren Mellum.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
