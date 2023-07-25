Marilyn Hovland

Marilyn Joyce Eckberg was born to Paul and Irene (Karstad) Eckberg on December 19, 1931. Marilyn and her younger sister, Eileen were born and raised in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. In 1949, Marilyn graduated from Grand Rapids High School where she excelled in sports, especially swimming. Marilyn went on to attend Bemidji State University where she earned a degree in physical education and met the love of her life, Hubert “Hub” Donald Hovland.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?