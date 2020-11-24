Marilyn Valetta (Johnson) Lundquist, 87, of Henning, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, due to complications with COVID-19, at Ave Maria Village in Jamestown, North Dakota. She moved to Jamestown in 2016 to be near her daughter.
Marilyn was born November 6, 1933, to Axel and Ruby (Wiltermuth) Johnson on the family farm near Clarissa. She graduated from Clarissa High School in 1951 and attended the Minnesota School of Business where she earned her secretarial degree.
She married her high school sweetheart, James Lundquist, on December 18, 1954. They made their home in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and later moved to Bloomington, Blaine, Forest Lake, Pelican Rapids, and finally to their dream home on West Battle Lake.
Marilyn enjoyed gardening, reading, birds, traveling the country with her husband in their RV, collecting shells on the Florida beaches in the winter, and operating an antique business with her sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Anita LaNeave, brother, Darrell Johnson, and sister-in-law, Irene Johnson.
She is survived by daughter, Debra (Jerry) Steckler, Jamestown, North Dakota; sons, Michael (Jenel) Lundquist, Pueblo West, Colorado; Robert (Lynn) Lundquist, Pelican Rapids; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Ade (Darlene) Johnson, sister, Sandy (LaVerne) Larson, brother-in-law, Wayne LaNeave, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis there will be no visitation or memorial service at this time. A memorial gathering will be held this spring in Clarissa prior to internment at Woodman Cemetery.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
