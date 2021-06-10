Marilyn Valetta (Johnson) Lundquist, 87, of Henning, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, due to complications with COVID-19, at Ave Maria Village in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Memorials are preferred to Clarissa United Methodist Church or Woodman Cemetery.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Woodman Cemetery in Clarissa.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
