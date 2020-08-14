Marilyn Thelma Melaas, 79, of Fergus Falls, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
She was born at home on December 23, 1940 to Palmer J. Melaas and Hilda (Hanson) Melaas. She was a graduate of Elbow Lake-Wendell High School and Alexandria Tech. She worked at the First National Bank in Elbow Lake for a number of years. After retiring from banking, she worked at numerous other jobs until retirement.
Marilyn was an avid reader, enjoyed photography and scrapbooking, loved her dogs, being outdoors, and doing puzzles with friends.
She was a lifelong member of Rock Prairie Lutheran Church, where she was baptized and confirmed.
Marilyn is survived by her niece, Rebecca (Jerry) Mann; nephews, Douglas (Nicole) Melaas and Mark (Dayna) Melaas; great-nephew and nieces, Tyler (Stephanie) Mann, Heidi Mann, Laura (Jack) Buendgen, Sierra Melaas and Morgan Melaas; great-great-niece, Cassidy, and sister-in-law, Diane Melaas.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Phillip.
Graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Rock Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, Elbow Lake, with the Rev. Kate Bruns officiating. Please bring your own lawn chair. Respect those who wish to social distance.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
