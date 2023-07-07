Marilyn E. Rose, 87, of White Bear Lake, MN formerly of Fergus Falls, MN passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at The Waters of White Bear Lake.
Marilyn Elaine Pahl was born on July 20, 1935 in Tyler, MN and raised on the family farm in Ruthton, MN. After high school, she attended South Dakota State for one year. Her adventurous spirit took her to Chicago where she received a nursing degree from Rush Presbyterian Hospital. She returned to Minnesota and started a nursing career working as a school nurse, an OB nurse, and lastly, at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center.
She met and married her loving husband, Ken, in Pipestone, MN. In 1971, Ken, Marilyn and their four daughters moved to Fergus Falls where they shared 59 beautiful years together.
Marilyn’s Christian faith was very important to her. She was a longtime active member of First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She was an amazing seamstress, quilter, voracious reader of fiction and non-fiction, flower gardener and bird watcher.
After Ken’s passing, Marilyn moved to White Bear Lake to be closer to three of her daughters. A lover of music, she attended many of her musician grandchildren’s concerts.
We will miss her gingersnap cookies, kind nature, and beautiful smile.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Paul) Western of Minneapolis, Kathy Rose (Nick Baumann) of White Bear Lake, Janine Rose (Kraig Anderson) of Scandia, and Karen Rose of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Jon, Lisa, Matt, Noah, Hannah, Jack, Sam, and Ben, and great-grandchildren, Gracie, Avery, Jack, and Emma.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Dora (Johnson) and Otto Pahl; siblings, Leona, Darrel, and Norman, and great-grandchildren, Darla and Cooper.
Memorials are preferred to the Fergus Falls Food Shelf.
Time of Gathering and Reflection: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Private Family Interment: First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
