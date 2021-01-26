Marilyn Sorben, 87, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Marilyn Jean Thom was born in Fergus Falls on February 23, 1933, to Reinhardt and Marybell (Orndorff) Thom, the fifth of seven children. She grew up on the family homestead by Phelps Mill, attended country school in Maine Township, and graduated from Underwood High School in 1951. On August 31, 1951, she married Ernest Sorben in Fort Devens, Massachusetts.
While Ernie was in the Army, they lived in Anchorage, Alaska, where their first child, Rebecca, was born. Upon Ernie’s military discharge in 1954, they moved back to Fergus Falls, and their second child, Valerie, was born in 1957. Beginning in 1957, they lived in several different parts of the country due to Ernie’s job as an electronics engineer with IBM, including Kingston, New York, Madison, Wisconsin, Great Falls, Montana, Boulder, Colorado, Poughkeepsie, New York, Rochester, MN and even England for a while. Marilyn was a homemaker while the girls were growing up and later worked at Hallmarks in Boulder and Bachman’s Floral and JB Hudson Jewelers in Rochester.
In 1988, Ernie retired from IBM, and they moved to Fergus Falls where they built a house that they lived in for the next 30 years on Lundy’s Lane. In the 1990s, Marilyn worked part time for Welander Jewelers. They also started spending their winters in Arizona where they enjoyed many fun times with their snowbird friends. While living in Fergus Falls, they became members of Zion Lutheran Church. Marilyn was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and enjoyed watching “The Big Bang Theory.”
Marilyn was known for being an excellent cook and baker, specifically her ham gravy, potato dumplings and maple-frosted cupcakes, hosting many holiday meals over the years. She was also a skilled seamstress and sewed most of her daughters’ clothes when they were growing up. She was a loving mother and grandmother, spending a lot of time with her grandkids playing games and working on activities with them. She had a kind spirit and provided a warm inviting home to everyone she knew.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernie who died in 2019 after 68 years of marriage, siblings, Elroy (Shirley) Thom, David (Jeanette) Thom, Karl Thom, Ellen (Cliff) Peterson, infant brother, Randolph, sister-in-law, Lorraine Healy, and grandson-in-law, Shad Forsman.
She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Craig) Jorgensen of Fergus Falls, Valerie (Mark) Schoolmeesters of Dayton, grandchildren, Zachary (Jill) Fjestad of Fergus Falls, Kelsey Fjestad of Bloomington, Keisha Forsman of Champlin, Cayla (Geoff) Jones, of Anoka, stepgrandchildren, Jeremy (Darcy) Jorgensen of Campbell, Jessica (Daren) Kaehler of Breckenridge, and Ryan (Katie) Jorgensen of West Fargo, sister, Margery (Leonard) Willard of Lynnwood, Washington, six great-grandchildren, 10 great-stepgrandchildren, a great-great-stepgrandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, LB Hospice, and Oak Grove Cemetery.
A private family memorial service will be held with livestream at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Marilyn’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
The Revs. Christopher Eldredge and Nancy Eldredge Hess will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.