Marilyn A. Spitsberg, a resident of Fargo, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, North Dakota.
She was born on September 24, 1935, in Dalton, the daughter of Arthur and Alma Anderson. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1953.
On June 11, 1955, she married Howard O. Spitsberg at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dalton. She worked as an office administrator with multiple organizations throughout her life ranging from the arts and humanities to health care and education. In their retirement, they enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their home on Ten Mile Lake. They also loved traveling and wintering in New Mexico.
When she wasn’t with her family, Marilyn was a dedicated member of her faith and community. She was a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dalton. She frequently volunteered for the church and the local Dalton Threshing Bee, contributing thousands of her infamous Swedish meatballs.
Marilyn was a spirited and passionate woman with a big and loving heart, who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. This was reflected in her devotion to the arts, music, reading, gardening and her faith. That passion lives on through her children, grandchildren and all loved ones whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Orland and Roger and her husband, Howard Spitsberg.
She is survived by her children, Rev. Scott (Tena) of Alamogordo, New Mexico; Tim (Beth) of East Grand Forks; Dawn (Tim) Ekren of Fargo, North Dakota; grandchildren, Tim (Rachel) Spitsberg, Mindy (Rev. Jeb) Archery, Matthew (Lindsay) Spitsberg, Richie (Lauren) Spitsberg, Emily Spitsberg, Alexander Spitsberg, Nathan (Crystal) Ekren and Christian Ekren; great-grandchildren, Ricky, Jaxon, Baxter, Langston, Katy, Addison, Everett, Luke, Xavier, Caroline, Samuel and Julian.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church, Dalton.
The Rev. Paul Snyder will officiate.
Interment will be at Ten Mile Lake Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.