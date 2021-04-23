Marilyn Spitsberg, 85, of Fargo, formerly of Dalton, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Bethany Retirement Community in Fargo.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church, Dalton.
The Rev. Paul Snyder will officiate.
Interment will be at Ten Mile Lake Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
