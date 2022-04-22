Marilyn Anne (Lemke) Thompson, 89, of Fergus Falls, MN passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022 at the Pioneer Care Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was the last living sibling from her birth family of 7 children.
Marilyn was born on October 6, 1932, in Friberg Township, Otter Tail County. Her parents were William and Anna (Froslie) Lemke, who farmed in the Underwood area at the time. She graduated from the Underwood High School and worked at the River Inn in Fergus, after graduation.
On July 17, 1955 she married her high school sweetheart, LaVern Duane Thompson, in Underwood, MN at the church across the street from her family home. After they married, they had three children: Cynthia (1956), Dawn (1961) and Carey (1962). In 1958 they purchased a home at 126 W Adolphus in Fergus and lived there their entire married lives, until moving into Senior Apartments near the Bigwood Event Center.
LaVern and Marilyn loved to go camping and enjoyed many different campers over the years. After spending 5 years wintering in the Fifth Wheel Camper in Tucson, AZ, they purchased a retirement home in 1998. They enjoyed wintering in Tucson for numerous years, until health reasons warranted them staying year-round in Minnesota. Marilyn's favorite event to attend in Tucson was the weekly Fiddlers Event and church on Sunday. She also loved the pot-lucks held in the community room at the retirement park. They made several great friends at the park.
Marilyn loved the Lord and devoted 30+ years serving at Kvam Church in several groups, including Ladies Aide, as Sunday School Teacher, in the Choir and bible study. She always loved a good pot-luck at the church. Her church family was like a second family to her.
Marilyn loved anything pink and most of the time would be seen wearing pink or red clothes. Marilyn didn't really have any hobbies, but she loved a good cup of coffee and a donut. Her favorite thing to do was to take a taxi to Norby's every Friday to get her hair done for church on Sunday. As a young wife, Marilyn also learned to love hunting and fishing, because that was what LaVern liked to do. She shot her own deer one year and could be seen fishing alongside him often. After the children arrived, her participation in these events diminished.
Preceding Marilyn in death were her parents, William (Bill) and Anna (Froslie) Lemke; brothers: Roy Lemke, Earl Lemke, John Lemke, David Lemke; her sisters: Doris Kobliska, Arlene Dornberg, and her husband; LaVern D. Thompson. She is also preceded in death by her sister-in-law; Violet Nelson and her nephew; Robert (Bob Spangler).
She is survived by her children, Cindy (David) Wessels of Waconia, MN; Dawn (Art) Woods of West Des Moines, IA and Carey (Marcia) Thompson of Fergus Falls, MN; niece by marriage, Marlys Spangler (Nelson) of Ashby, MN; grandchildren, Justin & Jennifer Tryba of Cleveland, GA, Chad & Ashlei Wessels of Eden Prairie, MN, Alan Wessels of Sandstone, MN, Adam Wessels of Waconia, MN, Melissa Woods of West Des Moines, IA, Michelle Woods of Atlanta, GA, Trisha & Dylan Cirks of Hawley, MN, Molly & Scott Olson of Wahpeton, ND, Heather & Aaron Ebbighausen of Bemidji, MN, Chuck & Carissa Ryan of West Fargo, ND, Andy Sjolie of Detroit Lakes, MN and 20 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A special thanks to Pioneer Care Center and Pioneer Memory Care for the many years of compassionate care for Marilyn. Thanks also to her church family for the love and prayers over her entire married life.
Please note that all memorials will be donated to PENNIES FROM HEAVEN at Kvam Church, which is a fund started by Marilyn and LaVern to help anyone in need.
Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Zion Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton, MN with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Mark Johnson
Interment: Kvam Cemetery, rural Dalton, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com