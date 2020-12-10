Marilynn Larson, 1932-2020

Marilynn Joan Larson, age 88, passed away on December 8, 2020. Marilynn was born on July 5, 1932 in Minneapolis. She was the daughter of Joseph and Grace (Schoonover) Aanerud.
She attended country school and graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1950. She attended St. Cloud Teacher’s College and later the University of Minnesota at Morris earning a teaching degree in 1972.
On June 25, 1952, Marilynn married Gene E. Larson in Elbow Lake. They resided in Lawrence Township where they were engaged in farming for 18 years. In 1966, she was employed as an elementary school teacher in District No. 263 until retiring in 1992.
After retirement, Marilynn and Gene resided in Elbow Lake during the summer months and Mesa, Arizona during the winter. A few years ago, they started living in Elbow Lake full-time and most recently have been living in Barrett at the Assisted Living and Care Center.
Marilynn was always involved in her church. She was a member of and attended Grace Free, First Presbyterian Church, Lawrence Presbyterian Church and the Church of the Nazarene and Apache Wells Community Church in Mesa, Arizona. She was an elder, church officer, pianist, organist, choir member, bible study group participant, and treasurer. She was a member of the Elbow Lake Study Group, served on the Flekkefest Committee as treasurer, was a president of the Elbow Lake Education Association, and was an officer of the Tipsinah Mounds Ladies Golf League.
She is survived by her husband Gene, her four sons: Scott (Kris) of Benson, Sterling (Debbie) of Palmer, Alaska, Steve (Davia) of Portland, Oregon, and Stacy of Minneapolis; eight grandchildren: Zach (Jeanie) Larson, Katie Trouten, Megan Larson, Heather (John) Haneline, Kara (John McSpadden) Larson, Connor Larson, Ben Larson, and Anna Larson; three great-grandchildren: David, Collin and Brodie Larson; her brother Dean (Elvina) Aanerud in Pelican Rapids, and a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her half-sister Jeanette Saulsberry from Bothell, Washington, and her brother Richard (Gloria) Aanerud from Norcross.
A memorial and interment are being planned for a later date.
