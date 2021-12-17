Marion Gwendolyn (Kohnen) Bluhm, 96, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, December 13, 2021.
Marion was born on July 3, 1925, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Otto and Lillian (Anderson) Kohnen. She graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1943. After high school she attended St. Cloud State Teachers College and graduated in 1947 with a degree in elementary education. While in college she acquired the nickname, Toni, and it still is with her today.
On August 23, 1947, she married Lorne H. Bluhm in Minneapolis. Through the years Marion worked as a comptometer for Cargill Grain, was a teacher in Danube School District, substitute taught in the Fergus Falls Public School system and most recently worked in the office of the Fergus Falls Credit Union for 14 years, retiring in 1982.
She spent endless hours volunteering for many organizations. She began volunteering for the Genealogy Society at its inception in 1981, serving as the President of the Otter Tail Genealogical Society in 2000. She was also active in Fergus Falls Council of Camp Fire Girls, Den Mother for Cub Scouts, Meals on Wheels, election judge and the American Red Cross. Marion was also active at Church of Peace United Methodist, where the couple was instrumental in the building of the church within the Builders Fellowship and served in the MN Annual Conferences. She was a member of the Faculty Wives along with other Fergus Falls educators.
Aside from volunteering, Marion enjoyed reading, playing bridge, collecting Wades, spoons and more, as well as travelling, genealogy and listened to over 2000 books from the Talking Books Library.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, Lorne; daughter, Gwendolyn (Wendy); twin grandsons, Zachary and Matthew Bluhm and brothers, Robert and Raymond Kohnen.
Survivors include her children, Suzanne (Michael) Nelson, Gregory (Patricia) Bluhm, Gretchen (Roger) Dorenbush, Thomas (Judith) Bluhm; grandchildren, Becca (Chad Foote) Nelson, Lisha (John) Poulakis, Christopher Bluhm, Jennifer (Kyle) Brown, Richelle (Scott) Dack, James (Kyra) Bluhm and Stephanie Bluhm; great-grandchildren, Odin and Jasper Foote, John and Cheyanne Poulakis, Scotland and Scarlett Brown, Avery, Asher, Alexander and Anders Dack; brother, Richard Kohnen as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: 12–2 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service:11 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Church of Peace United Methodist Church, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Talmadge Hobbs.
Burial: Green Lawn Cemetery, Verndale.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
