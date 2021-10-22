Marion Luellen Erlandson, 95, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Marion Schiermann was born July 6, 1926, at home in Carlisle Township to Carl and Dorothy (Hoelmer) Schiermann. She was baptized August 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church and confirmed there in 1940. She attended all eight grades in District 96, she graduated from high school in 1944. Marion went on to attend teachers training in Fergus Falls, graduating in 1945. She taught rural school for six years.
On June 26, 1949, she married Leonard Erlandson at Trinity Lutheran Church. They lived in Minneapolis for one year while Leonard finished Dunwoody Institute. She worked at National Life Insurance. The couple started farming in Fergus Township, while raising their family of seven children. Later in life, Marion worked for the IRS as a tax resource specialist.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved working at the church, teaching Sunday school, vacation Bible school and Bible classes, and was active in LWML, 4-H, and Homemakers. Marion loved her Lord. She was active with Creative Memories — teaching and making many memory books for her family. She loved being a part of her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s games and activities.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Carl and Dorothy; husband, Leonard; daughter, JoAnn Aasand, and an infant grandson.
Survivors include her children, Janet Smith of Brooklyn Park, Richard (Connie) of Moorhead, David (Kris) of Cosmos, Carol Eaton of Portage, Michigan, Kenneth (Toni) of Fergus Falls, Duane (Karla) of Ham Lake; son-in-law, Kim Aasand of Anchorage, Alaska; sister-in-law, Arlene (Milton) of Fergus Falls; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
Service: 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
Interment: Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Christopher Lieske.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.