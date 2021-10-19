Marion Erlandson Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marion Luellen Erlandson, 95, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.Service: 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.Interment: Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls.Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Marion Erlandson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grain Cart Driver, Start immediately till middle of November. Rate Water/Wastewater Operator View all job listings >