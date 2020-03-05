Marion A. Knutson (Johnson), age 79, of Detroit Lakes, died March 2, 2020 in private nursing care at Southern Comfort Care of St. George, Utah.
Marion Alice Johnson was born July 22, 1940, in Elbow Lake, to James Oscar Johnson and Agnes (Ostlund) Johnson. She grew up and attended school in Elbow Lake, graduating in 1958. She worked for Prudential Insurance in Minneapolis and Fergus Falls Paint & Glass. On March 19, 1960, she was united in marriage to Donald Knutson in Elbow Lake. They made their home in Riverside, California, until 1963 when they moved back to Fergus Falls. They moved to Detroit Lakes, in 1972. After staying home to raise their four children, Marion worked part time for McDonald’s and Harry J’s. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, sewing and spending time with her family.
Marion is survived by three daughters, Teresa Neises of Henderson, Nevada, Rebecca (Eric) Johnson, of Mesquite, Nevada, and Karen (Kelly) Schwarzrock, of Frazee; one son, James (Cheryl) Knutson, of Motley; 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Justin, Ben, Marie, Nathaniel, Angela, James, Samantha and Sara; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerome (Ginny) Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colorado, one sister, Marlys (Phil) Hagen, Utica, Missouri; and her mother-in-law, Mabel Knutson, of Fergus Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Knutson; her parents, Oscar and Agnes Johnson; two sisters, Ora Libke and Eleanor Uhlig; four brothers, Arnold Johnson, Leon Johnson, Leonard Johnson, and Paul Johnson; and son-in-law, Robert Neises Jr.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).