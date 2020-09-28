Marion Grace Kivley Werdal, 96, of Fergus Falls, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her residence in Fergus Falls.
Marion Grace Kivley was born June 20, 1924, in Bellingham, Washington. She was a middle child; had a brother and sister older than her and two younger sisters. She graduated from Custer High School in 1941 and married Morris Werdal on March 13, 1943. She partnered together with her husband in Church Ministry in Staton Island, New York, Japan for 13 years, Fullerton, California, Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Seattle, Washington.
Marion filled her life with music. She loved playing the piano and composed 20 songs of which 10 have been published. She was an avid reader, her favorite book being the Bible of which she had five different translations and read and enjoyed them all. She wrote Bible studies and devotional articles which were published by Christian Light Pub., Gospel Herald and Nazarene Pub. She enjoyed being a homemaker for her husband and children. She loved cooking, entertaining and sewing. She loved gardening and always had flowering plants in her home no matter where she was living. She valued her close relationship with the Lord above all else. Her earnest desire was to glorify God and that he would be magnified in her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Ethel Kivley; husband, Morris Werdal; 5-day-old infant son, David Alan and 8-month-old son, Kent William; half brothers, Joseph Kivley, Harold Grindal; half sister, Ruth Medhaugh; brother, Selmer Kivley; sister, Matilda Nordvedt and sister, Mabel Werdal.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Zzure and Jonathon Werdal; four daughters, Melodee Dyrud, Jewel Wallace, Mary Ann Olson and Delight McKnight; 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Myrtle Larsen.
Blessed be the memory of Marion Grace Werdal.
A celebration of Marion Werdahl’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 9 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Ed Monson will officiate.
Interment will be at Ferndale, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, Marion’s family prefers memorials to the Lutheran Brethren Japanese Mission.
A livestream of the service will be available the day of the service on Marion’s obituary page.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
