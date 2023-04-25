Marion Martha Harthun Umlauf Zimmerman, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at PioneerCare.
She was born December 21, 1930, in Star Lake Township, the daughter of Martha (Stender) and Herman Harthun. She lived most of her young life in the Dent area, being baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dent. Marion was the youngest of 13 children. She grew up and attended school in rural Dent through the eighth grade. She was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church of Elizabeth.
On June 30, 1950, she married Kenneth Umlauf in Dent. After living in Dora Township for a few years, they moved to Elizabeth in 1957. There were six children born to this union. Kenneth died in 1980.
On April 16, 1988, she married Ervin Zimmerman and moved to Fergus Falls. Ervin died on January 12, 1997.
Marion loved spending time with her family and loved them dearly. She enjoyed the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren!
She mentioned several times how she enjoyed and was so grateful for the many travels she was able to experience. She traveled to Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Florida, and took a Caribbean Cruise to mention just a few. She loved playing cards with many of her friends over the years and also enjoyed dancing. She used to dabble with baking and even made her own wedding cake.
Along with her husbands, Marion was preceded in death by her son, Duane “Dewey” Umlauf; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Umlauf, and siblings, Earl, Paul, Herman, Vernon, Andrew, George, Adeline, Anna, Luella, Olga, Helen, and Eileen.
Marion is survived by five of her children, Diane (Duane) Wandersee of Elizabeth, Dale (Jackie) Umlauf of rural Underwood, David (Linda) Umlauf of rural Fergus Falls, Brenda (Wayne) Sandahl of Underwood, and Betty (Todd) Ouren of Mankato, and daughter-in-law, Brenda Umlauf of Wahpeton; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Blessed be the memory of a wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She will be truly missed but her memories will live on in her family forever.
Visitation: one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service: 11 am, Monday, May 1, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Krehl Stringer.
Interment: St. John Cemetery, Elizabeth.
Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls is in charge of arrangements.
