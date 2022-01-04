Marjorie Boren
1931-2021
Marjorie Boren, 90, of Ashby, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, surrounded by her beloved family.
Marjorie Mae Emery was born January 21, 1931, to Archie and Stella (Biery) Emery in Friberg Township. She attended school in Fergus Falls, graduating in 1949.
On September 9, 1950, she married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Robert Boren at the Nazarene Church in Fergus Falls.
She was employed at Woolworth’s Department Store from 1948 to 1951 and from 1961 to 1995 she provided daycare to many families in the Ashby area. Her pride and joy in life was being a wife, mom and homemaker. Her family meant the world to her.
Marjorie was a strong woman of faith and she enjoyed being a very active member of First Presbyterian Church in Ashby as well as Presbyterian Women. She was also a member of the Ashby American Legion Auxiliary, Ashby Bookworms and Living Treasures Garden Club. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing piano, flower gardening — she was especially proud of her rose garden — baking, reading, doing word search puzzles and collecting cookbooks.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Archie and Stella Emery; brothers, Lawrence (Tillie) Emery, Lloyd Emery, Alvin and Allen Emery; sister, Marie (Milton) Buss, and grand puppies, Rufus, Lexi and Landon Welch.
Marjorie is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert Boren of Fergus Falls; children, Michael Boren of Evansville, Danny (Donna) Boren of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Linda (Will) Heinrich of Ashby, Cindy (Tom) Welch of Ashby and “adopted” son, Chuck (Roseann) Melby and family of Rochester; grandchildren, Angela (Rob) Moore of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Joshua (DeAna) Boren of Dudley, North Carolina, JR (Marquita) Caraway of Valrico, Florida, Jon Heinrich of San Antonio, Texas, Heather Caraway of Ashby, Jacob Boren of Pikeville, North Carolina; grand puppies, Rascal and Jax; “special” grandchildren, Ava and Jackson Koep of Ashby; great-grandchildren, Meagan (Gabe) Jacobs of LaGrange, North Carolina, Dakota Caraway of Ashby, Aydin Caraway of Stockton, California, Daniel Boren of Dudley, North Carolina, Ashley Moore of Goldsboro, North Carolina, RaeLee Boren of Dudley, North Carolina, JJ Hutchinson of Tyler, Texas, Nevaeh Caraway of Valrico, Florida, Illena Caraway of Valrico, Florida, Allison Boren of Dudley, North Carolina, and Kensi Wahl of Ashby; sister-in-law, Violet Emery and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for the Summer of 2022.
