Marjorie Boren, 90, of Ashby, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, surrounded by her beloved family.
Marjorie Mae Emery was born January 21, 1931, to Archie and Stella (Biery) Emery in Friberg Township, MN. She attended school in Fergus Falls, graduating in 1949. On September 9, 1950, she married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Robert Boren at the Nazarene Church in Fergus Falls.
She was employed at Woolworth’s Department Store from 1948 to 1951 and from 1961 to 1995 she provided daycare to many families in the Ashby area. Her pride and joy in life was being a wife, mom and homemaker. Her family meant the world to her.
Marjorie was a strong woman of faith and she enjoyed being a very active member of First Presbyterian Church in Ashby as well as Presbyterian Women. She was also a member of the Ashby American Legion Auxiliary, Ashby Bookworms, and Living Treasures Garden Club. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing piano, flower gardening, she was especially proud of her rose garden, baking, reading, doing word search puzzles, and collecting cookbooks.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Archie and Stella Emery; brothers, Lawrence (Tillie) Emery, Lloyd Emery, Alvin and Allen Emery; sister, Marie (Milton) Buss, and grandpuppies, Rufus, Lexi, and Landon Welch and Gizmo Boren.
Marjorie is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert Boren of Fergus Falls; children, Michael Boren of Evansville, Danny (Donna) Boren of Goldsboro, NC, Linda (Will) Heinrich of Ashby, Cindy (Tom) Welch of Ashby, and “adopted” son, Chuck (Roseann) Melby and family of Rochester; grandchildren, Angela (Rob) Moore of Goldsboro, NC, Joshua (DeAna) Boren of Dudley, NC, JR (Marquita) Caraway of Valrico, FL, Jon Heinrich of San Antonio, TX, Heather Caraway of Ashby, Jacob Boren of Pikeville, NC; grandpuppies, Rascal and Jax; “special” grandchildren, Ava and Jackson Koep of Ashby; great-grandchildren, Meagan (Gabe) Jacobs of LaGrange, NC, Dakota Caraway of Ashby, Aydin Caraway of Stockton, CA, Daniel Boren of Dudley, NC, Ashley Moore of Goldsboro, NC, RaeLee Boren of Dudley, NC, JJ Hutchinson of Tyler, TX, Nevaeh Caraway of Valrico, FL, Ilenna Caraway of Valrico, FL, Allison Boren of Dudley, NC, and Kensi Wahl of Ashby; sister-in-law, Violet Emery and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Ashby, with prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Ashby
Clergy: Pastor Paul Snyder
Interment: Pelican Lake Cemetery, Ashby, MN
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com