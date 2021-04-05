Marjorie (Marge) Borgos, age 95, passed away peacefully at her apartment at the Barrett Assisted Living Center just one day shy of her 96th birthday. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the United Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake with the Rev. Jean Ohman officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Union Cemetery, Elbow Lake.
Marge Lucille was born April 3, 1925, in Henning, to Clarence and Viola (Foggy) Bond the sixth of nine children. She grew up in Henning, and graduated from Henning High School. Marge married Harold Edwin Borgos on June 20, 1948, and they raised their five children in Elbow Lake. Marge lived independently in the family home until age 90 when she downsized to apartment living. The past two years she has resided at Barrett Assisted Living Center surrounded by wonderful neighbors and staff. Even during COVID, they managed to socially distance and play bingo in the hallway from their apartment doorways.
Marge loved crocheting, bingo, word puzzles, anything with an angel and her nine wonderful grandchildren and four great-grandchildren (one who shared Marge’s birthday!). She never missed an opportunity to grace someone with her hand crocheted tablecloths, doilies, bookmarks and dishcloths. She loved nothing more than having someone say how much they loved her handiwork.
She was a busy homemaker raising their five active children as well as working at the Elbow Lake Bakery (that she claimed had the best dinner rolls in Minnesota!).
For many years Marge volunteered at the United Lutheran Church and the Elbow Lake Senior Citizen Center. She was known for never missing her assigned time and was honored with a volunteer award for her dedication. She was an amiable soul who was always willing to put others first, likely learned from growing up during the depression with eight brothers and sisters. Even in her last month, she continued her lifelong tradition of sending handwritten birthday cards- that always arrived on time!
Marge is survived by her sister Jeanne of Battle Lake, five children: Jeff (Deb)Borgos, Eveleth; Greg (Sally)Borgos, Willmar, Laurie (Peter)Nordquist, Minneapolis; Rodney Borgos, Arizona; and Julie (Donnie)Schecker, Evansville; nine grandchildren: Brittney (Jake) Kitzmann, Brandan Borgos, Bryan (Erika)Borgos, Lizzie Nordquist (fiancé Justin Stoe), Joseph Schecker(fiancée Kaylie Nelson) , Erik (Liz) Borgos, John Nordquist, Michael Schecker, and Paul Nordquist; four great-grandchildren who really were the apple of her eye: Paige & Allyse Kitzmann, Ezekiel (Zeke) and Vivienne Borgos.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Clarence and Viola Bond, her husband, Harold, brothers, Milo, Raymond, Warren, James and Virgil and sisters, Bertha and Gertrude.
In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the United Lutheran Church of Elbow Lake.
Online condolences: www.EricksonSmithFH.com.