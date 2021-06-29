Marjorie Eastwood, 99, of rural Underwood died Monday, June 28, 2021, at her home.
Marjorie Augusta Ida Eastwood was born on October 20, 1921, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Henry and Dora (Zimmer) Mahler. She was baptized and confirmed in the First Evangelical and Reformed Church in Fergus Falls. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1939.
Marjorie and Robert Eastwood were married on August 26, 1942, in the First Evangelical and Reformed Church in Fergus Falls. They farmed south of Underwood and in 1948, they moved over to the homestead, built a new barn and later moved their barn to their present farm. Marjorie and Bob worked together on the farm, she was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, sewing, baking, gardening, embroidery, taking care of grandkids, and was a collector of plates, salt and pepper shakers, and Christmas villages. Marjorie was a member of Tordenskjold Free Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, was part of the Ladies Aid group where she served a number of years as president. Marjorie was a firm believer in donating to numerous organizations and charities. Bob and Marjorie were honored to be the Underwood senior royalty in 2019.
She is survived by her son, Gregory (Jan) Eastwood of Dalton; three grandchildren, Jason (Suzi) Eastwood of Ottertail, Jessica (Nicholas) McArthur of White Earth and Garrett (Amber) Eastwood of Battle Lake; 12 great-grandchildren, Brynn, Kendall and Knox McArthur, Henry, Austin, Madeline, Macey and Lincoln Eastwood and Austin, Ashley, Raphael and Tyler Ortiz; and by numerous relatives and friends. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on December 2, 2020; two sisters, Louise (Clarence) Erickson and Leona (Elmer) Davis; one brother, Marvin Mahler and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Mahler and Corinne Mahler.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Tordenskjold Free Lutheran Church of rural Underwood with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Interment: Evangelical Lutheran Rolling Prairie Cemetery of rural Underwood.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson of Fergus Falls.
Condolences:GlendeNilson.com.