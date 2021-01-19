Marjorie Ann Iversen, 90, of Fergus Falls, died of complications of COVID-19, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Lake Region Hospital, which is also where she was born October 7, 1930.
She was the daughter of Henry and Lilly Sund (Dybdahl) of rural Fergus Falls. She attended country schools near Fergus Falls and was a proud graduate of the Fergus Falls High School Class of 1948.
On March 9, 1952, she married Paul N. Hansel, of Dalton and the couple settled there to raise their four children. They moved away from Dalton in 1965. After stops in Fremont, Nebraska, Portland, Michigan, Owatonna and West Fargo, Paul and Marjorie moved to a farm near Dalton. During this time, she was employed as the Personnel Manager of the Kmart store in Fergus Falls. Following Paul’s death in 1992, she met and married an old elementary school classmate, Jack Iversen, of Fergus Falls. Following retirement, they traveled extensively taking cruises, road trips and flights to many areas of the world, including Norway, where she was able to meet relatives from her father’s side of the family tree. She and Jack lived in their home on Pebble Lake for several years prior to Jack’s death in 2008. She later took up residence at the Goldenwood Apartments in Fergus Falls and spent the last year in the care of the wonderful staff at PioneerCare’s Heartland Cottage.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, and serving her Christian community at First Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls and Our Savior’s Lutheran in Dalton. She delighted in gardening, sewing, baking and reading for enjoyment.
Preceding her in death were her parents; both of her husbands; her beloved son, Robert Hansel; and six of her eight siblings, Earl, Russell, Lourn, George, Ruth Sund and Glenice Hanneman.
Survivors include her sisters, Helen Bunkowske of Helena, Montana, and Ethel Kobenick of Chaska; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Sund of Fergus Falls and her children, Linda Christine Hansel (Neil Friedman) of Albany, California and their daughter Marielle, Brian Hansel (Marilyn) of Dalton and their children Brooke (Sam) Hintz, John (Becca) Hansel, and Deanna Hansel, and Paula Hansel Allen of Missoula, Montana, and her daughter, Jenna Hansel Allen. She was also the proud great-grandmother of five grandsons, Silas and Noel Hintz, and Blaise, Zeke and Rex Hansel.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, memorial services will be scheduled for later in the summer at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with internment of her ashes at the Hansel family plot in the Ten Mile Lake Cemetery in Dalton.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
