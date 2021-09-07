Marjorie Iversen Sep 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Marjorie Ann Iversen, 90, of Fergus Falls, died of complications of COVID-19, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Lake Region Healthcare, which is also where she was born October 7, 1930.Service: 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.Interment: Ten Mile Lake Cemetery, Dalton.Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Iversen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Wanted Sugar Beet Truck Drivers No CDL required Interested, call WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Administrative Assistant ASSISTANT COMMUNITY PLANNER Accounting Specialist Highway Maintenance Worker Licensed Dental Assistant and Clinical Assistant Parts Counter Salesperson ACT Therapist & Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner View all job listings > See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Sep 7, 2021 22 hrs ago