Marjorie Ann Iversen, 90, of Fergus Falls, died of complications of COVID-19, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Lake Region Healthcare, which is also where she was born October 7, 1930.

Service: 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment: Ten Mile Lake Cemetery, Dalton.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

