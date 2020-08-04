Marjorie Ann Peterson, 85, Dilworth, formerly of Wheaton, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Lilac Homes in Dilworth.
Marjorie Ann Jackson, known to many as Marge, was born January 11, 1935, in Pelican Rapids, to Edwin and Inga (Thompson) Jackson. Marge was baptized and confirmed near Fergus Falls, and graduated from Fergus Falls High School. On October 15, 1955, Marjorie was united in marriage to Byron Peterson in Fergus Falls. Marge was a wonderful homemaker. She also worked outside the home after her kids started school. She worked several office jobs over the years and later worked for public health in Traverse County. Marjorie enjoyed going out for coffee with friends. She also enjoyed playing cards, cooking, baking and spending time with family.
Byron and Marge were blessed with four children, Brenda Kay, Michael, Mark and Kevin.
Marge is survived by two sons, Mike Peterson of Holt, Florida, and Mark (Rose) Peterson of Moorhead. In addition, she is survived by six grandchildren, Misty, Kevin, Joey, Louie, Jon and Jasmine; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Jean Jackson, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements by Korsmo Funeral Service, Moorhead.
