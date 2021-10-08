Marjorie A.R. Stenstrom, 99, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at her residence at Pioneer Pointe in Fergus Falls surrounded by her children.
Marjorie was born on January 28, 1922, in Carlisle Township, Otter Tail County, the daughter of John C. and Martha (Stroschein) Tomhave. At the age of 3 her father died and the family moved to Fergus Falls. She was baptized and confirmed at the United Church of Christ. She attended Jefferson Grade School and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1940. Upon graduation she attended Moorhead State Teachers College and graduated in 1942 with a degree in elementary teaching.
On May 19, 1944, she married Clifford Stenstrom at the United Church of Christ in Fergus Falls.
Marjorie taught rural school for one year and then the primary grades in Vining for three years. She also worked part-time for the Otter Tail County superintendent of school and the Otter Tail County Highway Engineers Office until she retired on February 1, 1986.
She was an active member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, where she taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school, belonged to WELCA and helped make quilts for World Relief and elsewhere. She was a member of the quilting group for over 25 years and also delivered Meals by Wheels for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing games with family and friends, quilting, working crossword puzzles and traveling.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Clifford, who died in 2011; sister, Rosalie Morrill; and brothers, Harold and Lawrence Tomhave; brother-in-law, Alvin (June) Stenstrom.
Survivors include three children: Barb (Dave) Buschkopf of Mesa, Colorado, Linda Stenstrom of Waite Park, and Bruce (Lynn) Stenstrom of Fergus Falls; nine grandchildren: Angela (Steven) Werre, Jeffrey (Katherine) Benzmiller, Jason Benzmiller, Dava (TJ) Hillmer, Nick (Carrie) Anderson, Jenny Anderson, Annie (Jesse) Cafferty, Amanda (Justin) Swank and Rebecca (Erick) Bardeaux; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jean Tomhave, Mary (Vernon) Stenstrom, Darlene (Arthur) Stenstrom and brother-in-law, Stan Morrill and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Pastoral Intern Amy Kelly and Reverend David Strom.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.