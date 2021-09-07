Marjorie Wasmuth Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Marjorie L. Wasmuth, 88, of Moorhead, formerly of Rothsay, died Friday, September 3, 2021, at River Pointe Assisted Living in Moorhead.Visitation: 5–7 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral service: 1 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls.Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Wasmuth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Wanted Sugar Beet Truck Drivers No CDL required Interested, call WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Administrative Assistant ASSISTANT COMMUNITY PLANNER Accounting Specialist Highway Maintenance Worker Licensed Dental Assistant and Clinical Assistant Parts Counter Salesperson ACT Therapist & Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner View all job listings > See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Sep 7, 2021 22 hrs ago