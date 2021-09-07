Marjorie L. Wasmuth, 88, of Moorhead, formerly of Rothsay, died Friday, September 3, 2021, at River Pointe Assisted Living in Moorhead.

Visitation: 5–7 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.  

Funeral service: 1 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls.

Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

