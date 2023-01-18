Marjorie Weller

Funeral Mass was held for Marjorie Weller, age 88 of Wadena on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Bluffton, Minnesota with Fr. Aaron Kuhn officiating. Pallbearers were Mike Weller, Jessica Lofgren, David Weller, Jennifer Schawntes, Darin Johnson, Andrea Scott, Shawn Meyer, Eric Weller, Angie Weller, Kami Viken, Nicholas Weller, and Torry Nesland. Marjorie was laid to rest in St. John’s The Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Bluffton, Minnesota.

