Marjorie A. Wendling, 83, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Marjorie was born November, 27, 1936, to Albert and Laura (Knapp) Anderson. She attended Adams Elementary School and Fergus Falls Senior High School, graduating in 1954. She married Robert Wendling in Fergus Falls.
She earned her degree as an LPN and worked as a group supervisor at the Regional Treatment Center in Fergus Falls, retiring in 1992.
Marjorie was a member at Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed adult coloring in her later years. Her family was very important to her.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Albert and Laura Anderson; husband, Robert (Rock) Wendling; daughter, Barbara Hort; granddaughter, Lisa Hort; son, Brian Wendling; brother, Willie Anderson, and mother and father-in-law, Sid and Adeline Wendling.
Marjorie is survived by her adopted granddaughter, Michelle Wendling; great-grandchildren, Michael Wendling and Logan Vinson, and sister, Vivian Shol (Onen Dalen).
Walk-through visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Lee Kantonen will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
