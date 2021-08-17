Mark Edward Larson Aug 17, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Mark Edward Larson, 74, of Palm Harbor, Florida, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from complications to COPD.Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at First Lutheran North Cemetery in Fergus Falls.Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Mark Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Client Services - Part Time Part time Maintenance/Custodian LICENSED DENTAL HYGIENIST (T) View all job listings >