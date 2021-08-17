Mark Edward Larson, 74, of Palm Harbor, Florida, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from complications to COPD.

Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at First Lutheran North Cemetery in Fergus Falls.

Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.