Mark Eveland, 65, passed away peacefully under the care of his family Monday, February 21, 2022, in his brother’s home in Fargo, North Dakota.
Mark was born February 26, 1956, to his parents Earl and Camilla Eveland in Fergus Falls, Minnesota where he was raised. When he was 18 years old, he enlisted in the Navy and served for four years. After leaving the Navy he worked for many years at Shoremaster in Fergus Falls. Mark married his first wife Leah Kenyon in 1981, to this union was born daughter Sarah. Later he met the love of his life Christine, and they were married on April 21, 2007.
Mark enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially hunting with his friend Rick Flake and his grandson Alex Madison. He also enjoyed playing bingo, as well as spending time with his family and his beloved dog Sammy.
Mark was survived by his mother Camilla Eveland, mother-in-law Bev Johnson, daughter Sarah Madison, stepdaughter Marie (Eric) Toso, brothers Dave (Donna) Eveland, Mike (Beth Robinson) Eveland, grandchildren Alex Madison, Mia Madison, Gavin Toso, Khia Toso, aunts/uncles Susan (Darb) Allison, Susanne Halverson, Mary (Vince) Hallock, Anna Eveland, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Christine Eveland, grandmother Phyllis Cassel, and father Earl Eveland, and father-in-law John Johnson.
Mark was loved and will be missed by many. He will live on in our hearts for forever and a day.
Celebration of Life to be held Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN. Private interment will be held in the spring.
