Mark Edward Larson, 74, of Palm Harbor, Florida died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from complications of COPD.
He was the son of Kalmer and Evelyn (Enstad) Larson and grew up in Fergus Falls. Mark’s best memories were spending summers on Otter Tail Lake fishing, and water skiing at the family cabin, skating on the Lake Alice ice rink in front of his house, duck hunting with his dad near Swan Lake, and spending time at the family store, Arneson Larson.
Mark graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High in 1964 and attended Concordia College in Moorhead. He enlisted in the Air Force and served in Vietnam.
Mark lived and worked in many places, but he eventually settled into his true home, Palm Harbor, Florida. There, he worked and retired from Lockheed Martin in 2013.
He enjoyed golfing and shooting at the range. Mark was an avid sports fan and loved watching all sports but especially the Rays at Tropicana Field.
Mark will be remembered for his quick wit, infectious laugh and impeccable style.
Mark was especially proud of his children who survived him, Erin Olson (Troy), Sean Larson (Jessica), and Seth Larson (Jeanette); grandchildren, Christopher Daugherty, Gennifer Finley, Cole Larson, Carter Larson, Cooper Larson, Sean Larson and Christian Larson, and great-granddaughter, Fay Finley. He is also survived by his sisters, Kay Basch (Charlie) and Jeanne Vigen; a beloved aunt, Gertrude Larson, and many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at First Lutheran North Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Stan Satre.
Military Participation: Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 and VFW Post 612.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
