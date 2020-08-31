Mark Moxness, 50, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was at his home surrounded by his family.
Mark Wayne Moxness, born on April 10, 1970, son of Loren Wayne and Karen Lida (Fuder) Moxness. He grew up in Fergus Falls and spent most of his childhood summers on Otter Tail Lake. He was a proud team member of the Fergus Falls state runner-up football teams in 1986 and 1987. He graduated Fergus Falls High School in 1988, after high school he attended NDSCS in Wahpeton. He was a walk-on starting player of their football team and graduated in 1990, with an associate’s degree in graphic arts.
He married Valerie Jean Alsgaard on October 2, 1993, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Mark spent much of his career in the Marine Industry which took him and Valerie to Spooner, Wisconsin, and the Twin Cities area before settling in their current home on Swan Lake in 2004. Together they have three children. Mark has been in the ag industry the past 15 year of his career serving as salesman and manager of both Titan Machinery of Fergus Falls and Kibble Equipment of Wheaton. Mark loved his family more than anything and truly enjoyed living on the lake.
He enjoyed coaching all three of the kids in all their sports. He was instrumental in getting the Fergus Falls I-94 BMX track improved, led the charge for starting an 8U girls hockey team, coordinating the fundraising efforts for Farmers Field Youth Baseball field, he served as board member for the hockey association, football boosters and was an avid supporter of 4-H. He enjoyed football, hockey, watersports, pontoon days on the lake, ice fishing, country music concerts, farming, hunting, carpentry and was a master of the bean bag game.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Harry and Alvina Fuder, and John and Erna Moxness; mother-in-law, Jeanette Stras; nephew, Michael Haiby and niece, Reegan Samuelson.
Survivors include his wife, Valerie; children, Abigail Mae (Austin Nygaard) of Dalton, Bradley Wayne of Fergus Falls and Elizabeth Grace of Fergus Falls; Parents Loren and Karen Moxness; sister, Lori Moxness of Fergus Falls; nephews, Steven (Carly) Haiby and Craig (Ryan) Moxness Foley; sister-in-law, Becky Samuelson; nieces, Ashlyn Hess and Kennedy Samuelson; nephew, Gabe Samuelson; great-nephews, Axel and Rogan Haiby; father-in-law, John Alsgaard; sister-in-law, Miranda (Chad) LeRoy; nephews, Casen, Trey, and Zaden; brother-in-law, Dustin Alsgaard; and a wonderful friend, uncle and chauffer, Rick “Charlie” Fuder, as well as other uncles, aunts and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care & Research Center.
Walk-thru visitation 4-7 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to wear Otter gear.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at DeLagoon Park, Fergus Falls. Please bring your own lawn chair.
The Rev. Mark Johnson will officiate.
Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.