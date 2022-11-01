Mark Andrew Norby, 58, of Richfield formerly of Fergus Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Yu-Chi “Jeanie” and family, under the care of Kindred Hospice.
Mark was born on September 24, 1964 in Fergus Falls, the son of Loren and LaRoy Nell (Schneider) Norby. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, which was the beginning of the strong faith he fostered throughout his life. He attended school in Fergus Falls and was a proud Fergus Falls High School Class of 1983 graduate. After high school he attended Fergus Falls Community College (M-State) and graduated in 1985.
He was employed by Northland Insurance Company for over 20 years as a Physical Damage Technical Specialist. On September 9, 2014 he married Yu-Chi “Jeanie” Huang in Minneapolis.
Over the years, Mark had many hobbies he enjoyed, including men’s league hockey. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing guitar, and was an avid reader. He loved to be outside either riding his bike or walking. He also could be found watching any kind of sports on television, but especially enjoyed supporting the Minnesota Wild, Twins, and Vikings. Mark and Jeanie enjoyed traveling and took two trips to Taiwan to visit Jeanie’s family. They also enjoyed attending local Art Fairs and the Minnesota State Fair.
Mark was a supporter of the Tzu Chi Foundation from 2017 to 2022. He was the “go-to” guy for Master of Ceremony for numerous events and helped with the English caption and narration of annual review videos. He also served dinners to guests at the Simpson homeless shelter and distributed materials to the survivors of a fire at the Drake hotel, a low-income house.
Preceding him in death were parents, Loren “Larry” and LaRoy Nell “Roy Nell”; brother, Michael Norby; niece, Jessica Norby; brother-in-law, Douglas Krueger and his beloved beagle, Lilo.
Survivors include his wife, Yu-Chi “Jeanie” Huang Norby; siblings, Loren Melvin “Chip” (Shauna) Norby III, Martha Norby, Laura LePage (Robin Urbaszewski) and Paula Norby Krueger (Jeff Dahm); nieces and nephews, Andrea (Troy) Olson, Luke (Ann Marie) Winskowski, Danielle LePage (Justin Otsea), Jacques LePage (Milica Popovic), Amanda Eckart (Lewis Jack Maschmedt), Julia Eckart, Christopher (Tracy) Urbaszewski, Lindsey (Michael) Hamilton; great-nephew, Zayne Urbaszewski as well as numerous cousins, friends and his beloved beagle, Bella. Also surviving is Yu-Chi’s family: father, Fu-Ling Huang; mother, Fung-Chu Hsu; brother, Yu-Feng Huang; nephews, Yu-Hsun Huang and Yu-Cheng Huang.
Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society, Tzu Chi Foundation, 4227 Highland Drive, Shoreview, MN 55126 or First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Stephen Norby.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.