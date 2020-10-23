Mark Oman, age 70, of Woodbury, formerly of New York Mills, passed away on October 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at New Life Church in Woodbury, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Mark will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in the spring of 2021.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Mark’s tribute wall.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Oman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.