Mark Pepesh
1968-2022
Funeral services for Mark Papesh of Donnelly, Minnesota, will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, Minnesota, with Reverend Dr. Joel Rolf officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home.
Mark Ronald Papesh, son of Ronald and Sharilyn (Jacobson) Papesh, was born July 3, 1968, in Morris, Minnesota. He was baptized at Kongsvinger Lutheran Church in Donnelly and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris. Mark grew up and attended school in Morris graduating with the class of 1986. Following high school, Mark attended college in Brainerd where he studied Natural Resources. He fulfilled his lifelong dream of working with nature and made a 31-year career working as a wildlife technician for the DNR in the Brainerd, Morris, Glenwood and Fergus Falls areas. Throughout his successful career, Mark worked as a Burn Boss and Incident Commander where he took lead on controlled fires as well as wildfires.
Mark loved his weekend road trip adventures with his love, Carla. The couple never really had a plan but would always end up with a full stomach and great memories. He was known as a man who loved his food. He was always the last one to dish up, and the last one to leave the table. He loved to share photos of his meals with friends and family. Mark took much pride in his job and was an amazing leader and mentor. He loved nature and animals and loved to share his lifelong knowledge with anyone who was willing to learn. Mark would always be a phone call away for anyone who needed advice. Mark was a very private man, but you could always count on him being there for you.
Mark passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus, Falls, MN. He was 53 years old.
He is survived by his life partner and love of his life: Carla Koski of Fergus Falls; mother: Sharilyn Papesh of Glenwood; two children: Nickolas and Randy; two grandchildren: Maleenah Renee Papesh and Gauge Mark Papesh; sister: Christa (Jeff) Flaten of Hancock; brother: Paul (Jessie) Papesh of Starbuck; special family: NaCole Koski, Cody Koski, Mason Ferden, Easton Ferden, Jayton Payson and LaVae Moen; nieces and nephews: Ryan (Megan) Flaten, Tara Flaten, Emelia Schoen and Bailey Schoen; great-niece and nephew: Zane Thoennes and Oaklyn Flaten; aunts and uncles: Linda Printup, Judy Wensmann, Peggy Papesh, Steve Papesh, Loretta (Brad) Sand, Timm (Nita) Papesh, Peggy Jacobson, Wayne Jacobson and Marlene (JeanGuy) Jacobson; several cousins and his favorite dog: Harley David. He was preceded in death by his father: Ron Papesh; grandparents: Anker and Mildred Jacobson, Lawrence Papesh and Norma Papesh; uncles: Dennis Jacobson, Jeff Papesh, Gary Printup and Ken Wensmann and aunt: Lorna Papesh.
Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris is in charge of the arrangements for Mark. To send condolences to the family please visit www.pedersenfh.com.