Reverend Mark Tungseth, 65, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, May 8, 2023 at his residence.
Mark Daniel Tungseth was born to Norman and Maxine (Stensrud) Tungseth on July 5, 1957 in Blue Earth, MN. He spent his early years in Rake, IA, Clearbrook, MN and DeKalb, IL. He graduated from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in 1975. Mark loved sports, especially football, basketball and baseball. He attended Fergus Falls Community College and later graduated from Moorhead State University with a degree in History Education. He also received a degree in Music from Moorhead State University. He taught history at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and coached football. Mark went to Brooklyn Conservatory of Music in Brooklyn, New York and enjoyed performing various operas.
He moved back to MN to be with the love of his life. He married Cathy (Brue) Tungseth on June 18, 1988. Cathy was an elementary teacher in Brooten and they moved to Glenwood. Mark received his real estate license and worked for Coldwell Banker in Alexandria. They moved to Eagan in 1989 and Mark worked for Orrin Thompson Homes. Mark was also working part-time with the youth at Community of Joy. It was at this time he felt the calling to attend seminary. Mark, Cathy, Greta and Danny moved to Fergus Falls so he could begin seminary in 1995. While in seminary Mark served Landstad Church in Perley, MN. Laura was born while in Fergus Falls. They were called to Le Sueur in 1997. Mark continued to complete seminary while serving Word of Life Church. He graduated with a Master of Divinity Degree in 1998. Christopher was born in Mankato. They served there for 10 years. Then they were called to Fergus Falls in 2007 to serve Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church. Mark was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in August 2021. After nearly two years of fighting the battle with cancer, he went to his heavenly home on May 8, 2023, surrounded by his wife and children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Maxine Tungseth, and brother, Steve.
Mark is survived by his wife, Cathy of Fergus Falls; children, Greta, Danny, Laura, and Chris; sister, Becky (Wayne) Nordlund of Fergus Falls; brother, Dave Tungseth of Moorhead, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church in Fergus Falls with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Dale Hexum.
Interment: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hawley, MN at a later date.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
