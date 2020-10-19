Funeral services will be held for Marlene Berry, age 75, of Richville, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Basswood Baptist Church in Richville.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services of New York Mills.
