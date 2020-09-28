Marlene L. Neppl, 84, of Breckenridge, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the church. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Neppl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.