Marlene (Rocholl) Wahlgren passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
She was born on February 20, 1944 to Henry and Irene (Kugler) Rocholl in Fergus Falls. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Friberg on March 19, 1944 and was confirmed at Tonseth Lutheran Church rural Erhard on July 7, 1957. She attended country school #1508 across from their farm through the eighth grade and then went one year to Underwood High School in Underwood during her freshman year, from there went on to graduate from West Central School of Agriculture Morris in March of 1962. After graduation she worked at Star Laundry and Cleaners and the Credit Bureau in Fergus Falls.
On October 5, 1963 she was married to Clifton Wahlgren at Central Lutheran Church, rural Pelican Rapids. To this union four children were born. She worked side by side with her husband on the farm as well as caring for the children, always had a large garden, some fruit trees, as well as many raspberry and strawberry plants. She canned many vegetables and fruits for the family, as well as lots of baking. After the children were grown, she went to work at the Chamber of Commerce in Fergus Falls. She then started taking care of a little girl (Ramsey) for ten years. Ramsey was like another grandchild to her and she loved every minute of caring for her. She was also the secretary for her church, Augustana Lutheran Church of Elizabeth for 30 years. She retired in 2015.
Her hobbies included crocheting, embroidering, knitting, crafts and sewing, reading and word puzzles. She made over 100 afghans for her children, grandchildren, great nieces and nephews and her many friends, as well as prayer shawls for her church. She also embroidered many sets of dish towels and each great niece and nephew will have gotten a set or have gotten a set for their wedding shower, as well as a few sets for friends and the Bazaar at church. She always liked to have something to do with her hands.
She was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church of Elizabeth, where she was involved with the Ladies Groups and taught Sunday School, was on a few different committee groups and was also a member of MN TOPS 400 in Fergus Falls for several years.
Marlene is survived by her children, Colin (Jean) Wahlgren, Clark (Kathy) Wahlgren, Carter (Heather) Wahlgren, and Cristi (Tim) Field all of rural Fergus Falls; three granddaughters, Samantha Wahlgren, Jessica (Steven Marlow) Wahlgren, and Allison (Andrew) Wendt; one grandson, Bradie Wahlgren; one step-grandson, Ryan (Vanessa) Field and their three children, Nolan, Aksel, and Olida Field. She is also survived by three brothers, Ervin Rocholl of rural Underwood, Darvin (Betty) Rocholl of rural Erhard, and Gary (Susan) Rocholl of rural Fergus Falls; brother-in-law, Otto (Kathy) Neulieb of rural Erhard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Albin (Marilyn) Wahlgren of Pewaukee, WI and Erwin (Marilyn) Wahlgren of Fargo, as well as many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 56 years, Clifton Wahlgren; her parents, Henry and Irene Rocholl; sister, Susan Neulieb; sister-in-law, Camilla Rocholl; nephew, Shane Rocholl; her husbands’ parents, Albin and Johanna Wahlgren; her husbands’ siblings, Morris and Ellen Wahlgren, Alice Wahlgren, and Donald Wahlgren.
Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Elizabeth, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Jerry Peterson, SAM.
Interment: Augustana Lutheran Cemetery, Elizabeth, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.